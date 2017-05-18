BROC Community Action announces new employees

RUTLAND — The Rutland County Community Justice Center (RCCJC) at BROC Community Action welcomed Jason Dumaine and Lisa Ryan to its staff.

Dumaine has been hired as the new RCCJC program manager. As a former marine and pastor of 20 years, he made the move to Vermont several years ago with his wife and their two children. 

Ryan has been hired as the new RCCJC Program Specialist. Lisa grew up in Rutland and loves the Rutland community. She has a Bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master’s degree in mediation and applied conflict Studies. She is a newly elected Rutland City alderwoman and coached women’s lacrosse at Rutland High School.

BROC also announced that Janet Mott has been hired to perform housing counseling in their Bennington location through the Housing Opportunities Grant Program.

