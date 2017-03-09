BROC-Community Action benefits from Hannaford Helps reusable bag program

RUTLAND — BROC Community Action in Southwestern Vermont has recently been chosen as the beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable bag program for the month of March.

BROC, a non-profit organization, has been helping disadvantaged members of the community for over 50 years. The organization is committed to helping end poverty, and to assist low-income people become more self-sufficient.

The agency helps low income citizens with basic needs, as well as helping develop skills towards self sufficiency through employment opportunities. According to their website, BROC-Community Action “works to change conditions that either cause poverty or stand in the way of its elimination”.

The Hannaford Helps program has been designed to help local non-profits such as BROC. For each blue reusable bag emblazoned with the phrase “create a little good karma” that is sold at the Rutland Hannaford for the month of March, one dollar will go to BROC.

This money will be used toward a key part of their mission, which is to help feed hungry people and families in the community.

“We are very excited to have been chosen for this fund raising opportunity. The proceeds will help us stock our emergency Community Food Shelf,” said BROC-Community Action CEP. Tom Donahue.

BROC-Community Action has set a goal of $250 over the course of the month’s fundraiser. The agency would use this donation to purchase food to fill the shelves of their Community Food Shelf in order to have the ability to offer healthy meals.

Each month, a new cause is selected at each Hannaford location. The bags have been sold in the grocery chain since October 2015.

Over the course of the program, Hannaford has sold over 285,000 of the “good karma” bags and has supported over 1,700 local causes.

For each bag that is reused, four plastic bags can be eliminated, so not only does this program raise money for charities, but it helps eliminate the waste that is damaging to the environment.

According to the program website, in February, the Hannaford Helps bags were responsible for nearly $7,000 in program donations.

For more information on BROC-Community action, as well as volunteer opportunities, and other ways to help support their work, visit www.broc.org.

To learn more about the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag program or to submit your own non-profit for consideration, go to www.hannaford.bags4mycause.com.