Brock appointed to Vermont State Senate

× Expand Photo courtesy Office of the Governor Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Randy Brock, of Swanton, to represent the Franklin District in the Vermont State Senate.

MONTPELIER | Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Randy Brock, of Swanton, to represent the Franklin District in the Vermont State Senate.

Brock, a Republican, will replace Dustin Degree, who stepped down from the Senate last month to serve in the Scott Administration as special assistant to the Governor and director of workforce expansion.

Brock was elected as Vermont’s 28th State Auditor and previously served two terms in the Vermont Senate.

“Randy is a dedicated public servant, and has invaluable experience in the private sector and in the legislature, which will allow him to hit the ground running next week when we start the second half of the biennium,” said Scott. “From my time serving alongside Randy in the Senate, I know he will be a strong advocate for his constituents, and more broadly, for all Vermonters. I look forward to working with Randy on solutions to the complex challenges we face as a state, in a way that Vermonters can afford.”

Brock also served in Vietnam as a Captain in the Army Military Police Corps and was appointed by President George W. Bush to the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy at West Point where he served as the vice chair in 2010 and 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and a Master of Arts degree from Yale University.

“I am honored to receive this appointment from Gov. Scott and for the opportunity to serve the people of Franklin County again,” said Brock. “I look forward to joining Senator Branagan in representing Franklin County and Alburgh, and in working with our colleagues in Montpelier to address the many challenges and opportunities before us.”

The Franklin Senate District Republican Committee nominated Brock and two other candidates to replace Degree, who is also a Republican.

“I want to thank the committee for nominating three very qualified candidates – each of them would have represented the people of Franklin County well,” said Gov. Scott.