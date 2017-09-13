Bruce and Hobbes blood drive is a success

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Radio guys K.G. Gilbert and Bruce Zeman, along with real-life on-air canine sidekick Hobbes, hosted the first annual 92.1 WVTK Blood Drive last week. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Red Cross volunteer Wendy Carter and Red Cross Manager Mary Brant helped donors get comfortable and donate needed blood in Middlebury. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Donors from Addison County wait as their blood is being drawn for the American Red Cross Northern New England Region at the Middlebury Recreation Center on Sept. 13. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | Addison County WVTK-FM radio personalities Bruce and Hobbes, along with "K.G." Ken Gilbert, the 92.1 "Wake-Up Crew" and afternoon guys, provided a helping hand to the American Red Cross during its first annual "Dog Days of Summer" blood drive last week.

The drawing and live radio broadcast took place during the afternoon hours of Sept. 13 at the new Middlebury Recreation Center located on Creek Road.

Red Cross volunteer Wendy Carter has been helping out with blood drives around Addison County for over 20 years. "So, far, this is looking to be a very successful drive," she told the Eagle.

Mary Brant, communications manager for the Red Cross’s northern New England region was answering donor questions and noted that she, too, was also pleased with the event.

"We need more sponsors for these kinds of events throughout the year, she said. "A very big thank you to 92.1 and Bruce (and Hobbs) for stepping up and helping out. All presenting donors at this blood drive received a free Red Cross t-shirt as a way to say thanks."

According to radio co-host Bruce Zeman, "Thanks to everyone who volunteered and to all our donors. Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to be a hero to a patient in need. There is no substitute for a volunteer blood donor and we are hoping to welcome more donors back next year at the Middlebury Recreation Center."

Zeman’s sidekick Hobbes is the only four-legged D.J. in the business.