Building to be named in Huebner’s honor

× Expand Image provided Architect’s rendering of the new Rutland Medical Office Building named for retiring RRMC President Tom Huebner.

RUTLAND | In spite of snowy weather conditions over 150 local community members and luminaries gathered together last week or Rutland Regional Medical Center’s 2018 Annual Meeting and retirement celebration for hospital President and CEO Tom Huebner.

Following the regular board business and remarks by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, it was announced that Rutland Regional’s newest facility will be named the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building.

The new building is expected to be completed by May 2020.

“Tom, you’ve built a great hospital and health care system in this community. They will forever remain visible, tangible reminders of your leadership, vision and dedication. In 2018, Rutland Regional Medical Center will break ground on its newest facility, the Thomas W. Huebner Medical Office Building...,” said local businessman John W. Casella in congratulations to the retiring Huebner.