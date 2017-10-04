Burn demo, helicopter, firehose maze at Charlotte Safety Day

× Expand Photo provided A special Public Safety Day event will be held on Ferry Road in Charlotte Oct. 21 with lots of family fun, emergency equipment, training, an award presentation, and food and beverages. Pictured: Local volunteers train aboard Charlotte Fire Rescue boat Marine 3 on Lake Champlain.

CHARLOTTE | Charlotte’s first responders will host a unique Public Safety Day event on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire and rescue station located at 170 Ferry Rd.

According to Rescue Chief Kevin Romano, Public Safety Day will be educational as well as fun for all ages.

“We did safety days when I was in Berwick, Maine, but it’s pretty new to Vermont,” he said.

Romano came up with the idea for Charlotte in part for good public relations purposes. but also a means to get community members involved in everything from first aid to first response.

“We got a fun, educational jammed-pack day planned,” he said.

The activities list should satisfy young and old alike: see a Darmouth-Hitchcock medivac helicopter on display 11:30 a.m. to noon, a UVM ambulance with full crew, a Vermont Fish & Game display, a Hinesburgh F.D. antique fire truck, KidsSafe program with bicycle helmets and car seats, hands-on only CPR instruction, a free blood-pressure clinic, a live burn demonstration inside two mock buildings on site, a Vermont State Police cruiser, a Shelburne Rescue ambulance, a fun firehose maze for the kids, a fire-safety smokehouse, and lots more.

“The public will be able to visit with public safety providers, and watch live demonstrations to include K-9, CPR, a vehicle extrication, fire demos and more,” Romano told the Eagle. “Also, residents will be able to see Charlotte receive recognition as a HEARTSafe community.”

Romano noted that HEARTSafe Communities is a program designed to promote survival from sudden out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. It is a general concept focused upon strengthening the “chain of survival” as described by the American Heart Association; it recognizes and stimulates efforts by individual communities to improve their system for preventing sudden cardiac arrest from becoming irreversible death.

Lunch will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, baked goods and soda. According to Romano, all proceeds from the lunch, and a raffle, will go toward the purchase of an automated external defibrillator for the Charlotte Rescue Marine Unit on Lake Champlain.

For more details, contact Rescue Chief Kevin Romano or Assistant Fire Chief Rob Mullin at (802) 425-3111.