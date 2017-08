× Expand Chris English

MIDDLEBURY | The heavily used ACTR Bus Stop located on South Pleasant Street in downtown Middlebury will be moved to the north end of the street, according to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay.

Because of sidewalk construction in the vicinity of the former Coles Floral Shop, the bus stop has been temporarily relocated up the street.

Ramsay said that the new bus stop is now adjacent to the Soldiers Monument and Town Hall Theater.