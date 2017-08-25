Business owners more optimistic about Vermont

MIDDLEBURY | A survey of over 100 Vermont businesses, located mostly in Chittenden County, by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce reflects an up tick in cheeriness about the state’s business future.

But even beyond the Burlington area, the survey reflects more business optimism with business-friendlier administrations in both Washington and Montpelier.

The survey, conducted by the Chamber and Davis & Hodgdon CPAs, found “a slightly increased level of optimism about the state’s economy.” However, there is evidence that business people want to see even more improvement in the state’s business climate as well as easing its burdensome tax laws.

Last year, a similar survey found a gloomy business mood, then with more news about Vermont being perceived as a state that is unfriendly to business.

The following data was gleaned from the survey report via Davis & Hodgon’s blogsite. The full report is available to Chamber members and clients of Davis & Hodgon.

Thirty four percent of businesses exclusive to Vermont believe the state’s economy is improving (compared to 18 percent previously), 14 percent feel it is in decline (compared to 18% in January), and 37 percent indicate there is no change (compared to 61 percent previously).

For businesses with out-of-state interests, the responses were nearly identical to those in January. Nineteen percent of businesses believe the state’s economy is improving (19 percent previously), 21 percent of businesses believe the state’s economy is in decline (compared to 24 percent previously), and 46 percent see no change (46 percent previously).

Responses to the question of the Vermont economy applied to businesses form all counties surveyed:

Twenty percent of Chittenden County businesses describe Vermont’s economy as improving. Twenty-four percent of respondents in all other Vermont county businesses shared this level of optimism.

Seventeen percent of Chittenden County businesses, and 19 percent of all other counties see Vermont’s economy in decline.

Fifty-one percent of Chittenden County businesses believe that there has been no change in the economy versus 42 percent of all other county businesses.

However, some economists, such as supply-sider Arthur Laffer, a presidential advisor during the Reagan administration, are less rosy about Vermont’s health. Laffer believes Vermont’s tax and energy policies will continue to be a drag on the state’s long-term growth. During a teleconference held in the economit’s home state of Tennessee earlier this year, Laffer took the Green Mountain State to task.

“In contrast to states like Vermont,” Laffer said, “Tennessee has a $2 billion surplus this year; we’re the third lowest tax state in the nation...the fastest growing population, no debt...fully funded pension funds...ranked triple-A by all three credit-rating agencies...we have in-migration and the best school improvements.”

Laffer, who tracks pro-growth trends across the nation. said that Vermont ranks poorly in his “Rich States, Poor States” report year after year. In 2016, Laffer and co-author Stephen Moore ranked the Green Mountain State 49th out of 50 in economic outlook.