Busy month for state legislators

MONTPELIER | During February, the committees of the Vermont Legislature decide which bills should – and should not – receive approval and move on for further consideration by the General Assembly.

The following bills are some (but not all) of those scheduled for discussion by committees of the Vermont House of Representatives this month.

Agriculture & Forestry Committee:

H688, regulating sale of neonicotinoid pesticides to protect pollinators such as bees; H780, requiring inspection of amusement rides.

Appropriations:

State appropriations bill, all week long.

Commerce and Economic Development:

H620, economic development via marketing, use of state-owned airports; H731 “proposes to prohibit employers from providing persons ….with substantial and material assistance related to the establishment of an independent business in order to avoid their obligation under the workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance laws.”

Corrections and Institutions:

H844, “presumptive” parole reform; H718, Restorative Justice Study Committee role in domestic/sexual violence and stalking cases; H728, bail reform (limiting it); discussion of future of Windsor facility; H874, increase inmate access to prescription drugs prescribed prior to incarceration.

Education:

Special Education funding bill, Pre-Kindergarten, and Election of Vermont State College Trustees.

Energy and Technology:

H749, underground utility damage prevention; H378, creation of Artificial Intelligence Commission; H680, open Internet and consumer protection in Vermont.

General, Housing, & Military Affairs:

H707, prohibiting employment agreements that protect sexual harassment; 294, inquiries about salary history; H412, homeless bill of rights; H711, employment protections for crime victims; improving rental housing safety.

Government Operations:

H700, Open Meeting Law; H385, adds bullying to jurisdiction of Human Rights Commission; H624, protection of some information on statewide voter checklist from access by federal government and general public; H819, clarifies that a municipality may adopt nuisance ordinances regarding marijuana odor; H828, disclosures in campaign finance law.

Health Care:

H404, Medicaid reimbursement for long-acting contraceptives; H667, insurance enrollment period for pregnancy; H709, prohibits female genital mutilation by medical practitioners.

Human Services:

H774, receivership for long-term facilities.

Judiciary:

H728, bail reform; H727, accepts admissibility of child’s hearsay statements in Human Services Board proceeding; H224 – creates a new crime of “organized retail theft.”

Natural Resources, Fish & Wildlife: