Camp Common Ground receives grant

× Expand Kids enjoy water exploration during Camp Common Grounds April Vacation camp.

STARKSBORO — Camp Common Ground has received a $2,500 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation’s Small and Inspiring grant program. The grant will help further Common Ground Center’s mission of bringing together and strengthening communities by providing an affordable way for children in Addison County to participate in a safe, entertaining and educational camp during school vacation breaks. The grant was generously matched by a $1,000 contribution from an anonymous donor.

“Affordable childcare is a real challenge for families today. All too often specialized and interesting programs exist only for families who have the means and free time to engage with them. We’d like to change that here in Starksboro; every child deserves a chance to participate in this kind of experience.” Connor Timmons, Executive Director of Camp Common Ground.

Common Ground Center’s day camps offer a variety of seasonal outdoor activities including tracking, fishing, water ecology and wilderness skills. With a 700 acre classroom, there is always more exploring to do! Spring Vacation Camp runs April 24-27 and July Day Camp (July 10-14) registration is open.