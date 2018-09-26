Campaign 2018: Signs of the times

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Addison County candidates Peter Briggs (state senate) and Doug Tolles (side judge) pooled resources for a roadside sign campaign.

MIDDLEBURY | Republicans haven’t had an elected state senator representing Addison County since early 2000s. Unlike past years, this year Addison County has a crowded slate of state senate candidates, although most are moderate-to-liberal Democrat and Independents—with one Republican.

Democrat incumbent Sen. Chris Bray, Democrat Ruth Hardy, as well as independent businessman Paul Ralston (a former local Democrat legislator) and independent dairy farmer Marie Audet have all thrown their hats in the ring. Republican candidate Peter Briggs isn’t shy about the crowded race. Briggs, a well-spoken Addison dairy farmer, lost the 2014 race for the State House and the 2016 State Senate bid, but he thinks the county’s one-party paradigm may be shifting, albeit slightly.

Briggs is no stranger to Addison County politics. He has served as vice chairman of the Addison Town Select Board and as a member of the Addison Town Development Review Board.

“I see it everywhere. People want a more affordable Vermont,” Briggs said. “That’s why we need to lower the tax burden and bring state spending within sensible lines. Taxes are simply unsustainable at this point,” he said. “Despite the increase in revenues, members of the legislature still felt they had to raise taxes on those of us who work and produce.”

When it comes to the remaining weeks of the 2018 campaign, Briggs said that the biggest downside is the lack of feeling like he’s part of team. That’s why he teamed up with Addison County assistant judge candidate Doug Tolles of New Haven. The pair are placing roadside campaign signs throughout the county.

“Early on, Doug and I decided to pool our resources since there aren’t many countrywide candidates… Whatever benefits one party candidate benefits all the others,” Briggs said.

Briggs—along with Tolles—thought up a series of campaign signs, designed after the famous, classic Burma Shave “slogan” road signs. “We’re using a commercial sign maker in Vergennes,” said Tolles. “So we really ‘buy local’ when it comes to our campaigns.”

The Republicans’ Burma Shave-style signs can be seen along Routes 7, 17, 22A, 116, and elsewhere. Addison County farming families, such as the Nops and Fosters with plenty of roadside acreage, have given Briggs and Tolles the OK for their roadside slogans. Other property owners have also enjoyed hosting the slogan signs.

“It is encouraging to see a young person like Peter so engaged in Vermont politics,” said yard-sign fan Melanie Carmichael of Addison. “…Peter cares about Vermont and wants to help shape the course of the future of Vermont. People driving down the road will see road signs with names on them and not really know who these people are or what they believe in unless they are really engaged in politics. I feel these signs, that Peter has strategically placed around the county, will cause people to read and think about the issues… .”

The candidates drive around the county once a week in Briggs’ aging Chevrolet pickup to change their “Burma Shave” sign slogans. “We’ve come up with some pithy slogans,” Briggs said. “From Ayn Rand to Eisenhower. And we change them out regularly.”

One of the slogans which received thumbs up from passersby was a quote from Republican President Dwight Eisenhower: “Farming looks easy… when your plows a pencil… and your 1,000 miles from the cornfield.”

Both Briggs and Tolles like the 1950s-era Ike slogan. “It’s definitely the way the Vermont legislature takes an attitude toward agriculture,” he said.

Former Addison County State Sen. Tom Bahre said Peter Briggs would make an excellent state senator for Addison County.

“I like him and he’s a good man,” Bahre said. “I also think he has a better than an average chance of winning. However, with that said, the problem is always getting a lot of people to know you during a campaign. You have to have voters ask you questions they care about instead of just shaking a hand.”