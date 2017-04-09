Campbell named student of month

RUTLAND —  College of St. Joseph has named Doug Campbell Student of the Month.

The freshman Psychology major is being recognized for his dedication to the CSJ community, academic success and engagement within the community as a member of the College’s Provider Scholarship Program.

Campbell grew up roughly an hour away in Middlebury,  and was initially attracted to CSJ because of the dedication shown by professors. “I feel that the professors care about students’ education,” he said. “They are great teachers.”  The family-like atmosphere and small class sizes have helped make Campbell feel at home at CSJ.  “One positive aspect is the fact that I am treated like family. Another positive aspect is that the class sizes are small, so I get the individual attention I need to be academically successful.”

Campbell also credits his academic success to the increasing number of resources available as part of the College’s student success initiatives. “CSJ provides many resources, such as the Learning Center and office hours, which has helped me to achieve good grades,” he said.

His personal keys for success include setting a high goal for himself and persevering no matter what happens.  In addition to his time spent volunteering though the Provider Program, Campbell is a member of the College’s men’s soccer team.

