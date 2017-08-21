Camper destroyed in garage fire

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A garage fire on Union Street in Brandon destroyed a camper.

BRANDON | An Aug. 14 garage fire destroyed property including a fully-equipped camper trailer and pool.

Members of the Brandon Fire Department responded to an alarm at approximately 6 p.m. at the Union Street residence of Joseph Wedge.

At the scene, firefighters found the garage behind Wedge’s residence fully engulfed by flames. The blaze also encompassed a large camper parked in the driveway in front of the garage.

Brandon Fire Chief Roman Wdowiak conducted an investigation on the site and also called-in the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

The fire report completed by VSP Detective Senior Sgt. Thomas Williams.

Detective Sgt. Steven Otis and DFS Investigator-State Fire Marshall Joshua Maxham determined that the cause of the fire was accidental; it resulted from a discarded “smoking materials” tossed onto combustible materials located inside the garage.

“Nobody was injured in the fire, but the garage, contents and camper trailer is considered to be a total loss,” according to VSP spokesman Thomas Williams. “Damage to the garage, trailer, pool and contents was estimated to be approximately $75,000.”