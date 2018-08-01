Candidates seek side-judge posts

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio According to 2018 assistant judge candidate Douglas Tolles, a former New Haven Selectboard member, “It’s highly likely that the four of us will come out as candidates on the other side of the Aug.14 primary. At that point, the voters will pick the top two vote getters in the November election.”

NEW HAVEN | Ask most Vermonters what an assistant judge does and the answers will probably be something along the lines of: “Assist the judge, naturally.” The description would not be far from the truth, but side judges do much more.

This year, four candidates, incumbent Assistant Judge Alice George of Middlebury, (R) Douglas Tolles (R) of New Haven, Jacqueline McLean (D) of Addison, and Patricia Ross (D) of Cornwall are vying for two assistant judge posts in Addison County.

A total of 28 assistant judges serve statewide (two per county). Candidates do not have to be lawyers to be side judges. By state law, the role of the assistant judge is varied. They act as their county’s administrators: “Each county shall provide and own a suitable courthouse, pay all utility and custodial services and keep such a courthouse suitably furnished and equipped for use by the superior court and probate court, together with suitable offices for the county clerk, assistant judges and probate judges….” Most importantly, assistant judges have a judicial function, too. They sit as finders of fact in civil and family court, right along side of the presiding superior-court judge, which inspired the name ‘side judge’.

Assistant judges serve elected, four-year terms and are paid roughly $13,000 per annum through the local county budget. While Vermont lacks strong county government like other states, counties here do own property which are typically county courthouses along with sheriff offices and jail space.

According to assistant judge candidate Douglas Tolles, a former New Haven Selectboard member, “It’s highly likely that the four of us will come out as candidates on the other side of the Aug.14 primary. At that point, the voters will pick the top two vote getters in the November election.

“The county budget is large, paid by member towns, with most of it being salaries to cover the (county clerk), sheriff’s office and side judges. Assistant Judge George told me recently that maintenance needs to be done at the county jail, which would be substantial,” Tolles continued. “That’s yet to be determined, event the fate of the county jail.”

In a arecent letter to the editor, veteran Chittenden County Assistant Judge Charles L. Delaney (D) said that assistant judges represent the people within the structure of the local state judiciary.

“We discern the facts of the court cases as established by the people involved,” he wrote. “When there is a disagreement of facts, state judges cannot make legal decisions determining outcomes of cases. Simply put, this is our local form of checks and balances against higher state injustice or authority overstepping citizens’ rights.”

“We administer county government as small as it is in Vermont,” Delaney added. “We oversee created budgets for fairness under law as to how county monies are spent. Our system requires two assistant judges, one county clerk, and the county treasurer to sign off on financial transactions of public money. We also oversee the physical property of our county as well as the sheriff’s department. As small as we are, we play a huge role. Our positions act as the local form of checks and balances between the state of Vermont and the needs of the constituency regarding the legal and financial rights of our county citizens.”

According to Delaney, he and other assistant judges, have asked Rep. Michael Yantachka of Charlotte to sponsor H.849​ in the House Judiciary Committee to help bolster the side-judge structure on the county level. “This would allow assistant judges to perform clerical duties in court like resetting schedules for things like conferences and motions to amend cases,” he noted. “This, then, would afford time for state judges to write decisions in timely fashions.”

According to Delaney, considering how small county government is, assistant judges are essential to maintain “checks and balances “under the Vermont Constitution. “You may not always recognize the importance of assistant judges but without them, we’d be more vulnerable,” he added. “Their absence would be felt.”