Car strikes tree on snowy road

MT. HOLLY — Troopers with the Rutland barracks were alerted by 911 of a single motor vehicle crash on Shunpike Road in Mount Holly, Vermont. The car was reported to have made contact with a tree off the roadway. When troopers arrived they observed the vehicle off the roadway with moderate contact damage to the front end. The Mount Holly Fire Department was on scene prior to state police arrival. The operator of the vehicle, Ashley Brown, 33, of Mt. Holly, had been transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for a right ankle injury that she had obtained during the crash. After speaking with the driver at the hospital and assessing the scene, it was determined that Brown had lost control of the vehicle during snowy conditions, left the roadway, and struck a tree. This crash is still under investigation by State police. Anyone with information in regards to the crash is encouraged to contact troopers of the Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101.