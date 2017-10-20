Carbon tax absurdity

A recent op-ed by Sabrina Melendez, a self-described climate activist and student at Bennington College, leaves one’s mouth agape, wondering if the author actually expects anyone to buy what she’s saying about the carbon tax, or if she even buys this baloney herself.

This remarkable piece starts off, “Imagine getting a $500 check in the mail once a year. To top it off, imagine that merely receiving this $500 check is in some way helping to reduce the worst effects of climate change, creating a better future for generations to come. This is what is means to put a price on carbon.”

Folks, this is what it means to run a scam. Put it up there with the e-mail you got from the guy in Uganda who wants to wire you lottery winnings. Just hand over your bank account number. Support the carbon tax, and get free money. The lie here is in that even in the best case scenario the $500 check Melendez imagines would be significantly less than the amount paid in Carbon Taxes. More accurately, imagine giving the government $500 in taxes and getting back $450 (90 percent) minus an undetermined amount of processing fees. And, not for nothing, the state reserves the right to keep more or all of that money depending upon its own priorities. Ready to sign up now?

Nor would this policy in little old Vermont have any impact on global climate trends, let alone “reduce the worst effects.” Late night commercials on cable TV for miracle weight loss pills are more honest than this.

She admits, “We used to call it a carbon tax, until we realized that it gave individuals the impression that they would be taxed for their carbon emissions.” It gives the impression because that’s exactly what an excise tax – which is what the proposed carbon tax is — does. Do smokers not pay the excise tax on cigarettes? I guess we should at least thank Ms. Melendez for admitting that she and her fellow Carbon Tax advocates have made a conscious decision to be dishonest and deceptive about what it is they are proposing.