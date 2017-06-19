Castleton hosts town wide yard sale June 24

CASTLETON — The 10th annual Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine.  There will be over 50 vendors outdoors and indoors at the Castleton Community Center located at 2108 Main St. Shoppers will find handmade crafts, garden goodies, beauty products, jewelry, framed prints, toys, bargains, treasures and one-of-a-kind items designed to fit every budget. A drive-around-map is available at the center for various at-home yard sales in the area. Outdoor vendor spots are $20 and indoor spots are $25. For information, call 468-3093.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines