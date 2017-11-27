Castleton investing millions in STEM

× Expand Photo courtesy Castleton University The number of majors offered in Castleton’s Natural Sciences Department has increased significantly in the last 20 years.

CASTLETON | Castleton University is investing roughly $3.6 million in a renovation and modernization project to its Jeffords Science Center. It acquiring a $1 million capital investment from the state of Vermont in 2015-16.

The number of majors offered in Castleton’s Natural Sciences Department has increased significantly in the last 20 years.

The department currently houses 12 science faculty members and offers majors in Biology, Chemistry, Ecological Studies, Environmental Science, Exercise Science, Geology, and Health Science.

Over the past few years the department has won more than $750,000 in grant funding from agencies such as the NSF, the Vermont Genetics Network (VGN), VT-EPSCoR, the USGS, and NEWRnet for active research. The majority of these funds have gone to student-faculty research where students and faculty work side by side on new and innovative research.

Last year, the Natural Sciences Department had five students presenting the results of their research at the Northeast Section meeting of the Geological Society of America and four other students presenting research as a career day event sponsored by the Vermont Genetics Network.

A partnership with the Rutland Economic Development Corporation has also further solidified Castleton’s commitment to being an economic and intellectual driver in the region.