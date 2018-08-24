Castleton to officiate new president

× Expand Photo courtesy of CBS-TV 21 Dr. Karen M. Scolforo

CASTLETON | Castleton University will officially install Dr. Karen M. Scolforo as its tenth president of the modern era on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. as part of its fall convocation ceremony in the Casella Theater.

The installation ceremony will feature remarks from Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding and Chairman of the VSCS Board of Trustees, J. Churchill Hindes.

While the installation is mostly ceremonial, the formality and historical significance of the event is an important moment in Castleton’s storied history.

Castleton is Vermont’s first institution of higher education and Scolforo officially became the fourth woman to lead the university since its founding in 1787 on Dec. 4, 2017.

“It’s a moment of great historical significance, and we are excited to celebrate it with our extended community,” said Jeff Weld, Castleton Dean of Advancement. “The fact that we’ve had just ten presidents over the past 70-plus years is a testament to the quality of leadership with which Castleton has been blessed. We’ve accomplished a great deal during Dr. Scolforo’s tenure and her leadership over the past eight months has been instrumental in positioning Castleton for sustained growth and success.”

Scolforo resigned as president of Central Penn College for personal reasons, according to a 2017 news report by CBS-TV 21 News in Harrisburg, Pa.

Castleton will also honor its Alumni of the Year award-winner, as well as introduce new members of the faculty and staff to those in attendance.

This event is free and open to the public.