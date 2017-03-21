Castleton University Alumni Darren Perron inducted into VSC Hall of Fame

CASTLETON — On Thursday, March 16, the Vermont State Colleges inducted their second alumni Hall of Fame class and raised thousands of dollars for student scholarships at their annual VSC Hall of Fame Ceremony. Darren Perron, class of 1995, was honored as the second Castleton alumni inducted into the VSC Hall of Fame.

Darren Perron, who grew up in Barton, Vt., graduated from Castleton in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media Communications and now anchors the WCAX-Channel 3 News at 6 and 11 p.m. Perron went to WCAX in 1995, where he worked as a weekend anchor for nearly a decade before replacing longtime anchor Marselis Parsons.

Throughout his career, Perron has received several awards including an Emmy, the VAB Broadcaster of the Year Award, nine Edward R. Murrow Awards, and twelve Associated Press Awards. He was the only non-network reporter to be nominated for GLAAD Award for “Becoming,” which was his series about the transgender community in Vermont. Perron has also been recognized as one of the top investigative reporters of New England by the National Television Academy and has won numerous readers’ choice awards from Seven Days, the Times Argus, and the Rutland Herald.

In 2013 be returned to his alma mater as the commencement speaker, where he urged the thousands in attendance to continue to learn from their mistakes. “If you don’t do something stupid when you’re young,” quipped Perron. “You won’t remember something funny when you’re old.”