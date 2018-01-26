Castleton woman to appear in court

× Expand VSP photo Martha Crozier-Povey

CASTLETON | On Jan. 16, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a motor vehicle off the roadway near Hartsboro Road in Wallingford. Troopers arrived on scene and located a vehicle off the east side of the roadway.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Martha Crozier-Povey, 54, of Castleton.

A VSP investigation revealed Crozier-Povey was under the influence of alcohol while operating the vehicle. Crozier-Povey was taken into custody for driving under the influence and transported to the VSP Barracks in Rutland for processing.

Crozier-Povey was subsequently released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.