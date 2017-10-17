CCV faculty votes to unionize

× Expand Photo courtesy of CCV CCV faculty voted to unionize Oct. 12. ”We know that faculty and staff will continue to advance CCV’s mission,” College President Joyce Judy said. “Thank you for the work you do for our students each and every day.” Pictured: Farhad and Amtul Khan are part-time college students at CCV-Middlebury. The couple own One Dollar Market on Court Street.

MONTPELIER | The Vermont Labor Relations Board released the results of the Community College of Vermont faculty union election Oct. 12, and CCV faculty have voted for a collective bargaining unit represented by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).

“We respect the faculty’s decision to unionize,” said CCV President Joyce Judy. “We are pleased that 81 percent of the eligible faculty voted in the election, and trust that the results reflect the will of the majority of our faculty. We value and appreciate the working relationship we have shared with our faculty for the past 47 years, and we will continue to honor that relationship as we remain focused on student access and success.”

In the coming months, CCV will enter into contract negotiations with the AFT.

“In the meantime, we know that faculty and staff will continue to advance CCV’s mission,” Judy said. “Thank you for the work you do for our students each and every day.”

CCV has classrooms in downtown Middlebury and Rutland.