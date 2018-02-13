CCV: Middlebury’s other college

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio College President Joyce Judy joins CCV Middlebury faculty, staff and students, including Farhad and Amtul Khan, in one of the newly renovated classrooms in the historic Battell Block building last week .

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s other college, the Community College of Vermont, celebrated its new look after completion of major building renovation at the campus’ 10 Merchants Row location. An open house for the community was held Feb. 5 to mark the occasion.

CCV, Vermont’s second largest college, serves over 7,000 students each semester, according to its President Joyce Judy.

Judy, who was appointed president in 2010, was on hand to personally greet visitors which included faculty, staff, current/prospective students, and passers by to the newly revamped Middlebury facility.

Inside the renovated downtown campus are high-tech classrooms, a life sciences-oriented class space, computer lab, and several offices.

According to Judy, some space was given up for better designed rooms and a brighter, more welcoming entry way.

With 12 CCV locations and extensive online learning options statewide, Judy said that students don’t have to travel too far from their homes to access degree and certificate programs, workforce, secondary and continuing education opportunities, and academic and U.S. veterans-support services.

The CCV Middlebury campus, located in the historic Battell Block in downtown Middlebury, just received its facelift thanks to new building owner Doug Nette. CCV’s academic facility shares the Block with retailers as well as private dwellers.

Other improvements in the CCV space include a green, energy-efficient heat pump system and healthy, enhanced fresh air circulation.

CCV Middlebury, with nearly 200 students taking classes, is a surprisingly comfortable place; three students we talked with especially like it. However, with downtown rail-bridge construction underway, several noted that convenient parking will be a challenge for the next several years.

The recent open house saw several proud CCV students taking an active role in greeting and chatting with visitors.

Among the attendees was Middlebury Selectboard member Farhad Khan.

Khan, along with his wife Amtul, are part-time CCV students. They are the owners Middlebury’s One Dollar Store located on Court Street. Mr. and Mrs. Khan are studying business and accounting respectively.

“I love the classroom setting,” Farhad Khan said. “I’ve owned a business here in Middlebury for 23 years and decided it was time to finally earn a college degree. My wife is enjoying studying accounting. We both love the helpful CCV faculty, staff.”

Meanwhile, CCV’s contributions to Middlebury’s higher education community, a two-college town, appear to be secure.

“We’ve been in downtown Middlebury since the 1980s,” President Joyce Judy said. “Our setting here is quaint, and we offer our students a local doorway into the world of CCV with all the best that this college has to offer—caring advisors, great faculty, extensive online learning options, and a warm community feel.”