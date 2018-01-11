Northlands names new director

× Expand Photo provided Alicia Grangent has been named as Northlands’ new permanent center director in Vergennes.

VERGENNES | After a five month stint as the acting center director, Alicia Grangent has been named as Northlands’ new permanent center director.

Northlands is currently operated by Chugach Education Services, Inc. based out of Alaska and houses up to 220 low income youth from around the northeast, giving them the training and education needed to enter the skilled workforce.

Grangent has worked in the Job Corps community for the last 10 years at various centers around the country.

Grangent began her Job Corps career as a Dorm Supervisor in 2007 and made her way up the ranks to now lead Northlands Job Corps Center in her new role as Center Director.

“Chugach is pleased to announce the permanent hiring of Alicia Grangent as the Center director of Northlands Job Corps Center,” said Bobbie Irvin, Chugach program manager.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the charge to increased success not only for our students, but for our center, and for our community as a whole. It is a rewarding experience to make a difference in the lives of young people,” Grangent said.

The Northlands Job Corps Center is a federally funded career training program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor and managed by Chugach Education Services, Inc.