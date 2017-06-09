Champlain Valley Equipment has full range of vehicles

MIDDLEBURY —  Founded in 1970, Champlain Valley Equipment in Middlebury carries a full range of products for agriculture, landscaping, light construction and recreational vehicles.

A Vermont-based company, the business provides world class parts, sales, service and after-sales support.

Some of the most trusted names in farm and garden equipment are available: Kubota, New Holland, Case IH, Polaris, Kuhn, Kuhn-Knight and Krone. You’ll also find Woods, Pequea, Farmi, Cam trailer, Stihl and other trusted brand names.

Champlain Valley Equipment also happens to be Vermont’s only dealer for new Bobcat equipment. 

Courtesy Champlain Valley Equipment

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines