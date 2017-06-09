Champlain Valley Equipment has full range of vehicles

MIDDLEBURY — Founded in 1970, Champlain Valley Equipment in Middlebury carries a full range of products for agriculture, landscaping, light construction and recreational vehicles.

A Vermont-based company, the business provides world class parts, sales, service and after-sales support.

Some of the most trusted names in farm and garden equipment are available: Kubota, New Holland, Case IH, Polaris, Kuhn, Kuhn-Knight and Krone. You’ll also find Woods, Pequea, Farmi, Cam trailer, Stihl and other trusted brand names.

Champlain Valley Equipment also happens to be Vermont’s only dealer for new Bobcat equipment.

Courtesy Champlain Valley Equipment