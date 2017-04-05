Chandler Music Hall appoints Tom Ayres executive director

RANDOLPH — Chandler Music Hall has announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Tom Ayers. Ayers has extensive experience in the non-profit sector, and is well known in Burlington for his work there over the years. He was the Marketing Director for the Flynn Theatre for ten years, and has most recently served as the Executive Director of Burlington’s New Years Eve Celebration First Night. He has also worked for a Portland, Maine performing arts organization, the Champlain Valley Area Health Education Center and the Humane Society of Chittenden County. He has also served as a communications manger and marketing director for the Medical Center Hospital of Vermont, Fletcher Allen Health care,, and the United Way of Chittenden County.

Ayres is ready to return to the Vermont arts scene and he will begin his new position the first week of April. He brings his broad experience in management and leadership to Chandler.

Chandler Music Hall is renowned for the excellent acoustics in the 575-seat auditorium. Programming in year-round, bringing a wide variety of music to the area: classical, folk, Celtic and French Canadian, traditional, jazz and popular music, as well as theatre and dance. They also annually sponsor the New World Festival, the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival and the Vermont Pride Theater Summer Festival.

Ayres and his wife Anne Barnett are looking forward to becoming part of the Randolph community, and beginning an association with Chandler, which he calls “one of the shining gems of the New England Arts scene. It exemplifies what it means for an arts organization to embrace and celebrate community.”