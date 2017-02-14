Changes for Middlebury’s Main Street

× Expand File photo The Rainbow Room (pictured) and Clementine, both located on Main Street, have closed up their brick and mortar locations and are moving to an online only business model.

MIDDLEBURY — Two Middlebury businesses have closed their doors, but not their shops.

Rainbow Room and Clementine, both located on Main Street, have closed up their brick and mortar locations and are moving to an online only business model.

Home décor and stationery boutique Clementine, owned by Emily Blistein, called Main Street its home for nearly six years. Blistein will now run the business as an online and pop-up shop. It will feature a changing variety of items, with particular focus on handmade and independent artists.

Abby DeGraw-Josey, owner of Rainbow Room — a jewelry, accessories, and gift store — has said the decision to close the physical location was not easy.

“I honestly thought I was crazy until I heard Clementine was doing the same thing…I can’t tell you how many nights I’ve laid awake trying to decide what the best option was. Taking a Middlebury staple and closing after 38 years has been the hardest decision of my life. The tears haven’t come yet but they will. The idea of not being able to see all my customers face to face breaks my heart.”

Over the past several years, downtown Middlebury has gone through several transformations. The bridge over Otter Creek has been built, a rotary created in the center of town, a park built this past year, and in the near future, more plans are in place to replace and repair railroad tracks. This constant state of transition has had an impact on business owners on Merchant’s Row and Main Street.

“All of these have impacted parking and foot traffic — my two biggest reasons for closing my Middlebury location. Once you lose foot traffic, it’s hard to get those customers back. They find other stores and towns to frequent,” explained DeGraw-Josey.

The Eagle reached out to the Better Middlebury Partnership, an organization that works to make the Middlebury area a better place to live, work, and play. Karen Duguay, the marketing director for BMP, said that while difficulties that business owners face vary based on the store, a common complaint from downtown business owners is the parking issue.

“Sometimes the BMP will hear from a merchant or restaurant owner in the downtown that they are having difficulty or are anticipating having difficulty. In those instances, I will sit down with the business owner and try to come up with some ideas specific to their situation as well as connect them with the appropriate local resources. Often, however, we do not hear about a store closing until after a decision has been made,” explains Duguay.

Becky Dayton, owner of Vermont Book Shop on Main Street, and Ollie’s Other Place on Washington Street, has a different perspective on the parking issue.

“Indeed, Middlebury does not have great on-street parking, but as a merchant and shopper, I have never had to circle more than once before finding an acceptably proximate spot to my destination. That said, people’s perception of the problem, and occasionally a personal physical limitation, does interfere with their willingness or ability to shop downtown,” she tells the Eagle.

Changing shopping patterns have also emerged over the years, fueled by success of ecommerce and big giants like Amazon.

“That was a hard realization to come to. I am not an online shopper,” says DeGraw-Josey. “I need to touch and try things on. 90 percent of our goods you can’t get online, and if you do, the prices are not as good. But customers don’t see it that way. They see the convenience of an item being shipped right to their door…so I have to change and attract the customers I don’t have walking into my physical space.”

Rather than the commonly referenced parking issue, this shift to ecommerce has been one of the biggest obstacles that Dayton has faced at Vermont Book Shop.

“Our struggles are much more closely tied to the competition posed by online retailers. Amazon essentially halved the annual gross of Vermont Book Shop (prior to my ownership) by offering books at discounts that exceed even our wholesale terms. We can’t possibly compete on price.”

The way they combat this competition from online mammoths is by being a strong part of the community. “We do that by engaging with our customers in as many ways as we can. We know their names; we introduce them to new books, authors, and ideas; we celebrate and grieve with them. We also give back to the community by way of school and non-profit discounts, contributions to bingo nights, raffles, and auctions. At a staff meeting just this morning, we had a discussion about the values the Vermont Book Shop espouses and aspires to and what emerged was remarkable: integrity, loyalty, recognition, diversity, stability, autonomy, and ethics were some of the words we chose to characterize what matters to us. In contrast, our online competitors value market share and profit above all of that.”

Dayton told the Eagle one of her favorite parts about being in a small town is having such a strong sense of community. “I chat with my banker about our kids’ college searches, the realtors catch me up on who is moving in and out, and I see customers, friends, farmers, and professors at the register and on the sidewalk. I’m inclined toward introversion, but being on Main St. allows me lots of opportunities to make real connections with real people, which is what I like. “

DeGraw-Josey has looked at several other spaces in Middlebury and in neighboring towns in the hopes of re-opening a physical location for the Rainbow Room.

“We would definitely consider opening in a new location, but the space would have to be amazing.”

DeGraw-Josey is still optimistic about the future of the boutique.

“It’s actually very exciting for me, a new challenge, and a new way of buying. I’m re-branding the store and it’s finally 100 percent my style. “

The Better Middlebury Partnership, along with several other organizations including the Addison County Chamber of Commerce and Middlebury Parks and Rec, among others, host various events throughout the year to bring more people into the downtown area.

Some events are mainly focused on shopping in retail stores, such as the annual Midd Night Stroll, while others are just about bringing people into the community, like BMP’s Chili Fest.

The Better Middlebury Partnership is currently developing a strategy for the future growth of the organization.

“Our focus is very much on how we can provide the biggest positive impact on the Middlebury community and Middlebury businesses going forward. This work will likely last through the spring and we’ll have some answers as we head into our next fiscal year at the end of June,” Duguay explains to the Eagle.