Changes to affect open-meeting law

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay reported Feb. 13 that the Vermont House Government Operations Committee took testimony recently on a committee bill that would make substantial changes to Vermont’s Open Meeting Law.

Among these proposed changes is a narrowing of the definition of what constitutes a meeting to include any communications of a “serial” nature between at least two members of a board, either directly or through intermediaries, “to discuss or take action on any business of the public body, even if the individual communication does not involve a quorum of the public body.”

The proposed legislation would also create a new open government ombudsman position that would be empowered to investigate alleged violations of the Open Meeting Law.

Board members briefly shared their thoughts and concerns with Ramsay about how the proposed legislation, which will create more transparency in local government, could impact government operations.