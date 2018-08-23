Chaplain finds compassion in local “trenches”

× Expand Photo provided Rev. Matthew Wollam-Berens, the interfaith chaplain at the University of Vermont Health Network’s Porter Hospital, and Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing, finds his bliss while playing a harp.

MIDDLEBURY | “No, it’s not too draining on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “What is draining are calls to the emergency room just after a parent, or family, has lost a son or a daughter. Those are tough.”

I was talking to Rev. Matthew Wollam-Berens, the interfaith chaplain at the University of Vermont Health Network’s Porter Hospital, and Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing. Our conversations had originated in my genuine desire to know how, day in and day out, a person provides sympathy and support to others in crisis, without exhausting his emotional reserves completely.

“The other night, for example,” he went on, “I was called to the hospital to assist the family of a young farm hand, and manager, who had been killed in a horrendous truck accident. The family were in shock, especially the young man’s wife, who kept saying, ‘He was my everything, he was my everything.’ In the blink of an eye, the family had lost a loved one, and now they were being asked practical questions, like which funeral home they preferred. It’s amazing with what abruptness people can be asked to think thoughts they’ve never thought before, or to completely re-imagine their lives.”

Even hearing the story second-hand, I felt tears welling up. There was more bad news.

Wollam-Berens: “The young man had important business contacts in the area whom the family needed to reach; their numbers were in his cell phone. But the phone had been lost in the wreckage of his truck. The practicalities of someone’s dying get very real, very quickly.”

Pritchard: “How long were you at the hospital?”

W-B: “I went in about 8:00 at night, and got home around 2 a.m.”

Wollam-Berens, a native of Columbus, Ohio, began his studies for the pastorate in Columbus, at the Pontifical College Josephinum, in 1982.

“You’re obviously very smart,” I interject. “Why didn’t you go to one of the powerhouse seminaries – Union, Harvard, Yale, Chicago?”

“I wanted training that was very practical and hands-on,” he replies. “The Josephinum had passionate professors and, for the rest, theology is not the same as personal belief. The Apostle’s Creed, for instance, talks about beliefs, but says nothing about how you should live your life. And I had no interest in theological niceties like whether baptism should consist of full immersion, or a sprinkle of water on the head – the sort of silly things churches argue about endlessly while people have no safe water to drink, or food to eat. I believe that living in accordance with the teachings of Christ is what makes a Christian. ‘On earth as it is in heaven,’ we pray in the Lord’s Prayer. In other words, we pray that heaven be now.”

Unfortunately, existential realities reared their ugly head, and in order to make a living, for the next 26 years Matt was involved in the manufacture of radiator hoses for Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in Nebraska. The entry-level job was called “pulling hose,” he remembered, and it was noisy, hot, and hateful. Mercifully, he was gradually promoted to management and engineering positions, though – and this is quintessentially Matthew – he was always sensitive to the disparity between the relative ease of his office job, and the realities of life on the factory floor.

“But I had it all,” he says, “a red sports car, and a boat in the driveway. My wife, who also worked at Goodyear, and I were rich. Secretly, however, I knew there was something else I was supposed to be doing; my spirituality kept bubbling up from underneath, and I kept looking for ways to connect with my earlier spiritual aspirations. Until I found ways, I often felt vaguely suicidal.”

Eventually, he did find a way, a very practical way. “One day I had an epiphany that I would learn to play the harp, and would volunteer my talent for sick people. I bought a harp, took ten lessons, went on studying on my own, and began playing in hospitals and hospice centers. I discovered that harp music is also very calming to children. From trying to comfort people through playing the harp, I gradually felt the call to become a chaplain.”

And so it was back to school (both in person and online), this time at Bethany Theological Seminary, in Richmond, Indiana; he graduated from Bethany in 2012.

“Do you minister to patients of all faiths?” I ask.

“I’m a facilitator,” he answers. “When I can be of help personally, I try to be. But if a Catholic patient wishes to receive Last Rites, I call a priest, usually from St. Mary’s. Naturally I also try to accommodate the particular wishes of Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormons, and the other faiths.”

“And do you routinely confide in your wife?” I ask. (Matthew, a very youthful-looking fifty-seven years old, has been married for thirty-four years.) “Does she give you much support?”

“Absolutely. Erin is like a spiritual director to me.” (A spiritual director is a traditional Catholic term for a special friend, counselor, listener, supporter, adviser.)

So what’s with the hyphenated last name?”

“Well, back when, married women who wanted to retain their maiden names often tacked their husband’s last names on to theirs with a hyphen. In this case, I insisted that my wife add her name to mine. It seemed only fair.”

It seemed only fair. Fairness. Tolerance. Peace. Justice. Redemption: Allusions to his principles and ideals drop from Matthew’s lips as naturally as conversation about the weather does for the rest of us. He met his wife, for example, “at a time when I was working in a homeless shelter.” He left the Catholic Church because it was “intolerant of other belief systems.” He chose Bethany Theological Seminary in part because of its affiliation with the Church of the Brethren, and its emphasis on pacifism and nonviolence. (The other two “peace churches,” he explains, are the Quakers and the Mennonites.) “In my sermons” – Matthew has been both a permanent, and interim pastor – “I never say anything about myself that isn’t true, and I never say anything I don’t believe.” Even a brief conversation reveals Matthew to be a very sensitive and thoughtful person. But as befits someone who has served time in a hellishly hot rubber factory, it’s also clear that he is nobody’s fool.

But it was not just life’s hard knocks that gave him the strength to minister to the sick and dying.

“When I was four or five, I had a spiritual / mystical experience, a sense of cosmic consciousness in which I felt a deep love well up in and around me, and felt intimately connected to everything around me. I realized that the greatest force in the universe is love. Other than that, I guess you could say, simply, that as some people are born with the rebel gene, I was born with the compassion gene.”

I thought back to the horrific accident that took the life of the young farm manager, son, and husband, and felt the need to ask it again: “How long did it take you to recover?”

“I got some sleep, and went back to the hospital the next morning.”

Editor’s note: Middlebury-based writer Stanford Pritchard’s books include poetry and plays, short stories, novels, and an updated version of “The Elements of Style”.