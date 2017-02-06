Charges made for leaving scene

MOUNT HOLLY — On Jan. 20, at approximately 2:04 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland responded to a motor vehicle on Route 103 near the intersection on Healdville Road in the Town of Mount Holly. Prior to Troopers arrival, one of the vehicles involved in the crash fled the scene.

Upon arrival Troopers met with Eric Brammer who advised he was traveling north on Route 103 when the vehicle directly in front of him stopped suddenly, to make a left turn onto Healdville. Brammer stated he was unable to stop his vehicle prior to crashing into the rear of the vehicle. Brammer advised after the crash the other vehicle fled the scene without exchanging information. Through investigation, Troopers were able to identify the operator of the second vehicle as Taylor Howes. Howes advised after the crash she was fearful of being arrested for operating with a suspended license and panicked, which caused her to flee the scene. Howes was subsequently charged criminally for leaving the scene of an accident and issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for operating with a suspended license.