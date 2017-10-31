Charlotte, Vermont’s whale of a fossil

× Expand Whale photo by Greg Hume A living beluga whale (Delphinapterus leucas) at the Atlanta, Ga., aquarium. This what prehistoric Charlotte the Whale looked like in life.

CHARLOTTE | Before there was a Lake Champlain there was a prehistoric Lake Vermont and the Champlain Sea. In the case of the Champlain Sea, it was a deep, wide tongue of the Atlantic Ocean reaching into Vermont and New York.

To give you an idea of the depth of the chilly Champlain Sea, the ancient surface was approximately 490 feet above the level of the surface of modern Lake Champlain, putting most of the modern residents of the Champlain Valley underwater. This deep lobe of the Atlantic lasted for only 2,500 years, not a very long time on the geological timescale.

Between 10,000 and 13,000 years ago, most of lowland Vermont, west of the Green Mountains, was submerged under cold, subarctic waters.

“At its peak,” according to Canadian geologist P.J. Barnett, “the sea extended inland as far south as Lake Champlain and somewhat farther west than the city of Ottawa, Ontario, and farther up the Ottawa River past Pembroke.”

Despite the polar-like conditions, the Champlain Sea was home to a diverse population of sea creatures including marine mammals. We know this because one of the most famous fossil skeletons of the 19th century was discovered right here, in Vermont

In 1849, during the construction of the first railroad line linking Rutland and Burlington, site workers exposed the bones of a large creature while digging a ten-foot-deep trench in clay on Ferry Road in Charlotte.

While the railroad workers didn’t seem to care much about their find—just some old bones, they thought, probably a Colonial-era workhorse—a nearby Charlotte resident, John G. Thorp, took a keen interest; one day, while sauntering past a mound of exposed clay, Thorp observed the fragments of white bone.

Thorp talked to the railroad foreman and convinced him to move his men downline, so that the clay could be examined and the bones extracted.

Vermonter Wesley Alan Wright, along with former UVM geologist and author Jeff Howe, have created an online “electronic museum” about the whale fossil. Called “Charlotte, the Vermont Whale”, the website includes tidbits about the fascinating history of the fossil discovery.

The website’s co-creators have a strong interest in preserving the legacy of Charlotte the Whale. Wright is a member of the Center for Teaching and Learning at the University of Vermont and Howe, a geologist, is the author of the definitive work about the fossil, titled “How Do You Get a Whale in Vermont?”