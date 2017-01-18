Chinese New Year | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Drunk & In the Woods will perform at Charlie O’s on Jan. 28.

This year, the Chinese New Year will be marked on Jan. 28.

Traditionally, when one celebrates the Chinese New Year, you may attend a reunion dinner, clean your home thoroughly — to “make way for incoming luck” — or give a monetary gift in a bright red envelope.

To those who celebrate: 新年快乐

Though there aren’t many Chinese New Year events happening around the region this week, there are certainly a wealth of other activities. Check it out:

The Vermont International Film Foundation will screen “I Am Not Your Negro” at the Main Street Landing Film House in Burlington on Jan. 26. The film, directed by Raoul Peck, chronicles the story of “Remember This House,” the unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin about the lives of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. The showing starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8. For more information, visit facebook.com/vtfilmfoundation.

Pianist Jean-Michel Pilc will perform at the Mahaney Center for the Arts at Middlebury College on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. Pilc is a critically-acclaimed musician known for his improvisational style. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 443-6433.

The Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph will host pianist Simone Dinnerstein on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $33 in advance, $35 at the door. For more information, visit chandler-arts.org or call 728-6464.

Possumhaw will perform their farewell concert at Stowe’s Spruce Peak Arts Center on Jan. 21. Lead singer Colby Crehan and banjo player Ryan Crehan will be moving to Wyoming at the end of the winter. “Northern New England has been our home for the past thirteen years, and I can’t image a better place to create and share PossumHaw’s music,” Colby Crehan wrote on the band’s website. “We will truly miss all the wonderful venues and people around this beautiful region.” The band’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Special guests Seth Eames, Bob Degree, Gene White, Jr. and Beth Duquette will also perform. For more information, visit sprucepeakarts.org.

Brandon Music will host Heliand Consort on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Heliand Consort is a local woodwind trio. Tickets are $20 each. For more information, call 247-4295.

Local songwriter Robin Gottfried will perform at Middlebury’s Two Brothers Tavern on Jan. 28. Gottfried is known for his unique brand of soulful rock music. His set is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/robingottfriendband.

Heavy rock band Aliendog and Twist of Fate will play at City Limits Night Club in Vergennes on Feb. 3. No cover charge. For more information, call City Limits at 877-6919.

On Feb. 4, an exhibit by Delsie Hoyt will open at the Vermont Folklife Center in Middlebury. The exhibit features braided rugs created by Hoyt using wholly unique vision and style. Her designs host a range of subject matter, from space to homey Vermont landscapes and more. The opening reception is scheduled for 2 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/vermontfolklifecenter.

Woodshed Rats will play at Sweet Melissa’s in Montpelier on Jan. 28 at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/sweetmelissasvt or call 225-6012.

Agricola Farm in Panton will host a roasting and culinary instruction class on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Organizers say that attendees will learn “how different cooking practices are needed for different roasts.” Ticketholders will make unique stuffed roasts and learn how to tie a roast. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information, visit agricolavermont.com.

A juried exhibit by Sam Abell will be displayed at PhotoPlace Gallery in Middlebury from Feb. 4 through March 3. The opening reception is planned for 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit photoplacegallery.com.

On Jan. 31, the Bixby Memorial Library in Vergennes will host a table reading of “Apostasy,” a feature-length screenplay by Burlington’s Jon Chamis. Chamis has described “Apostasy” as “an exploration into the life of a teenaged atheist trapped in a foxhole between his religous upbringing and the tribulations of high school existence.” Bixby’s Table Read Series allows attendees to read aloud and discuss an author’s unfinished piece as the author remains silent. Organizers say that this meeting is “best suited for ages 16 and up.” For more information, call the library at 877-2211.

The Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury will host a free presentation by Middlebury College professor Jane Chaplin on the contributions of Herodotus and Thucydides to the development of historiography on Feb. 1. Chaplin will begin her talk at 7 p.m. For more information, visit ilsleypubliclibrary.org.

On Jan. 28, the Aizuri Quartet will perform at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier at 7:30 p.m. The group’s program will feature Franz Schubert’s “Quartet in C Major.” Tickets are on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale. For more information, visit aizuriquartet.com.

Vergennes’ Bar Antidote will host the Mellow Yellow Trio on Jan. 28. Mellow Yellow is known for their ‘60s covers — including renditions of Monkees, Donovan, Jefferson Airplane and Beatles songs. Music starts at 8 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/ mellowyellowband.

Montpelier’s Ice on Fire Community Winter Festival is back on Jan. 29 with live music, theater, storytelling, faceprinting and more. An opening parade is slated for 2 p.m., with a closing bonfire at 4:30 p.m. A donation of $1 per child, $2 per adult or $5 per family is requested. For more information, find Ice on Fire on Facebook.

Drunk & In the Woods will perform at Charlie O’s World Famous in Montpelier on Jan. 28. The band’s set is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, visit Facebook.com/charlieosvt.