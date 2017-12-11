FERRISBURGH | The North Ferrisburgh Methodist Church will hold its Christmas Eve services on Sunday, Dec. 24, at 10 a.m. for a Family service. and 7:30 p.m. for candle light Christmas Eve service. For details call (802) 425-2770
