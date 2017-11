× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | On Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m., enjoy the Sheldon Museum’s annual Holiday Open House with an elaborate model train layout, carols played on an 1831 piano, and a mini Christmas tree raffle. The Middlebury Garden Club has added a whimsical touch. Admission to the event is by donation. For more information, call the museum, located at 1 Park St., downtown Middlebury, at (802) 388-2117.