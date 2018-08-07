Church reaches out to Vergennes Partnership

× Expand Image: Vergennes Partnership St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parish in Vergennes has been exploring ways to use their facilities, located on Park Street in the downtown area, in ways that benefit the community.

VERGENNES | Members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parish have been exploring ways to use their facilities, located on Park Street in downtown Vergennes, in ways that benefit the entire community.

After gathering input from parishioners and residents, they decided to redevelop their west facing lawn into a public gathering space adjacent to the Vergennes City Green.

Parishioners reached out to the Vergennes Partnership to see if public funding was available.

Although religious organizations are exempt from state funds tied to the Designated Downtown program, a portion of the church lawn is owned by the city, making that section (the Park Street sidewalk and retaining wall) eligible.

City council members supported the church’s proposal to rebuild and widen the narrow sidewalk, making it accessible to those with disabilities, and to replace the retaining wall, both of which are key components of St. Paul’s broader landscape design. That paved the way for the Partnership to apply for a Downtown Transportation Grant on behalf of the municipality, to help fund the city’s portion of the project.

Fortunately, the grant proposal was accepted, providing $46,200 in state funds to add to the amounts the city and the church will pay for this improvement project. St. Paul’s is now seeking funds for two other changes: repair of the beautiful stained-glass windows that will serve as a backdrop and landscaping to create seating areas and rain gardens.

The Vergennes City Green has long been a place to celebrate, commemorate, relax and connect. The St. Paul’s improvement project promises to provide an even more inviting green space in the center of town for the public to enjoy.