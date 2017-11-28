City, firefighters agree on contract

× Expand Photo provided City of Rutland and Rutland F.D. officials approved a labor contract after a presentation at its Nov. 6 meeting. It had been ratified by the union during the previous week.

RUTLAND | Officials of the City of Rutland and Rutland City Firefighters IAFF Local 2323 agreed to a labor contract on Nov. 13, which will run through the end of the city’s 2020 fiscal year.

The agreement includes, among other things, a modest wage increase in each year, a reduction in retirement benefits, increased pension contributions by both the City and Union members and increased flexibility in the use of part-time firefighters.

“The two groups worked in a very collaborative fashion throughout the negotiations,” said Mayor David Allaire. “I believe we’ve established a great working relationship that will be very helpful as we move forward.”

Both groups worked hard to find ways to contain future costs, with the firefighters ultimately agreeing to the expanded use of part-time fighters and a reduction to sick leave and retiree healthcare benefits. “The resulting contract exemplifies the commitment both sides brought to the table: a fiscally responsible agreement that continues to provide the professionally trained firefighters that the community deserves,” said Local 2323 President Seth Bride.

Bride felt the groups were aided in negotiations by sharing many of the same goals. “In our first meeting, our negotiating team immediately recognized that the Union and the City had common goals that would drive the process forward in a positive and respectful manner,” he said.

One such goal led to the expanded use of part-time firefighters, which is likely to create a substantial reduction in overtime costs and provide a valuable training ground for the city’s next generation of full-time firefighters.

“There was a clear recognition, early on in our negotiations, that both sides had the goal of maintaining a well-trained, professional department that continues to attract and retain the best firefighters. The agreement with respect to part-time firefighters will be instrumental in achieving that goal,” said Rutland City Attorney Matt Bloomer, who designed the revamped part-time firefighter program.

Another shared goal related to combatting the pension deficit. “The Union has consistently stepped up to help lessen the pension liability.

With Allaire’s commitment to the pension deficit as an alderman and now as mayor, I’m extremely proud of my guys’ desire to work with him by increasing their contributions to the fund,” said Bride.

The labor contract was approved unanimously by the Board of Aldermen, after a presentation at its Nov. 6 meeting. It had been ratified by the union during the previous week.