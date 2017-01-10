City Limits recognized

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Commodore Booster Club has honored local business owner Brett Ward, owner of the City Limits Night Club in Vergennes, in recognition of 16 years of support of the Vergennes Union High School boosters and athletic programs.

In 2016 City Limits contributed more than $27,000 to the Commodore Booster Club, and since 2001 the business has contributed more than $300,000.

“We are fortunate to have Brett’s financial support. All of the school athletic programs have benefited from his generous contributions. We have been able to make repairs on our fields, purchase new uniforms and equipment, and provide scholarships to college-bound students, said Kim Haigis.