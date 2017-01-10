City Limits recognized

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Commodore Booster Club has honored local business owner Brett Ward, owner of the City Limits Night Club in Vergennes, in recognition of 16 years of support of the Vergennes Union High School boosters and athletic programs.

In 2016 City Limits contributed more than $27,000 to the Commodore Booster Club, and since 2001 the business has contributed more than $300,000.

“We are fortunate to have Brett’s financial support. All of the school athletic programs have benefited from his generous contributions. We have been able to make repairs on our fields, purchase new uniforms and equipment, and provide scholarships to college-bound students, said Kim Haigis.

Tags

Editorial

Letters to the Editor

View more

Upcoming Local Events

View More Post Event

Sports

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines