Civil War trail now includes local towns

MIDDLEBURY – Several Addison County towns are included on the Vermont in the Civil War Heritage Trail.

The trail was recently launched by the Milton Historical Society and General Stannard House Committee, as well as fellow sites, partners and stakeholders throughout the state.

A brochure, which includes a map and listing of sites, has been printed and can be picked up at the Visitor Center operated by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce on Court Street in Middlebury. A web site, vtcivilwarheritage.net, has been established as well as a Facebook presence at https://www.facebook.com/vtcivilwartrail/.

The trail follows U.S. Route 7, south to north. Each site is a link to the crucial contributions Vermont made to the preservation of these United States in the American “War Between the States.” From abolitionist John Brown to defeated Democrat presidential candidate Stephen Douglas to William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass to the St. Albans Raid, Vermont has a significant story to tell.