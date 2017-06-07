Class of ’17: VUHS names Kass as valedictorian

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Union High School class of 2017 valedictorian is Sadie Kass, daughter of Alexander Smith and Susan Kass of Panton.

While at VUHS, Kass has been an active member of the school and pep bands and is flute section leader. She has been recognized across many disciplines and was the Williams College Book Award recipient her junior year. She also earned the honor of being named our Green and Gold Scholar at the University of Vermont where she plans to major in engineering and mathematical sciences.

Shay Pouliot is the class of 2017’s salutatorian. Her parents are Gene and Joy Pouliot of Addison. She will deliver the welcoming address at the VUHS graduation ceremony on June 9. A class officer, basketball and soccer player, this year’s salutatorian consistently volunteers her time for her class and for her community. As an Honor Roll and National Honor Society student, she has earned high grades.

The class of 2017 student earning third honors honor is Eva Kamman, daughter of Neil Kamman and Carla Mayo of Vergennes. She has earned high honor roll throughout four years at VUHS and has been awarded the prestigious St. Michael’s Book Award her junior year.

Summary by Angela Gilbeau