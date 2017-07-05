Classic ‘50s airplane getting a new lease on flight

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Allen Vincent of J&M Aviation at the Middlebury State Airport is helping his father restore a 1958 Piper Comanche 250 aircraft.

EAST MIDDLEBURY – Allen Vincent is following in the footsteps of his aviator father. Allen’s father is Mike Vincent, former U.S. Marine aviation crew chief, and owner of J&M Aviation based at the Middlebury State Airport. J&M specializes in aviation maintenance as well as aircraft painting and restoration.

Allen, a young aircraft mechanic with J&M, has a passion for aircraft and flight. Now he is taking on pop’s challenge and making preliminary headway on restoring the family’s circa-1958 Piper Comanche 250 classic cruiser.

According to Allen, the Comanche is an American-made all-metal, low-wing, four-seater. The sporty looking airplane has tricycleretractable landing gear which adds to its mystique among its owner fans.

“Dad’s plane has been at the airport for three years now,” Allen said. “This summer we are redoing the entire aircraft. It’s getting a complete acid wash so that every crevice can be painted.”

Allen said that the restoration project is being done during the father’s and son’s spare time-that is if they can both find the time.

Because the J&M crew is busy working on and painting planes for in-state and out-of-state customers, the Comanche will have to wait its turn.

“It’s going to be a real labor of love,” Allen added.

According to the Vincents, Piper Aircraft flew the first Comanche in 1956.

The Comanche became the core of Piper Aircraft’s successful business for many years. But the tools and dies for the aircraft were wiped out by Hurricane Agnes, in Lock Haven, Pa., in 1972. The nearby Susquehanna River flooded the Comanche plant destroying the production lines. Afterward, Piper executives decided it was just too costly to restart the Comanche and moved on.

Dave Fitzgerald of the International Comanche Society has written a history of the aircraft which appears online.

“In its early years, Comanches suffered a number of in-flight airframe failures and many landing accidents, a good number of which were overshoots,” Fitzgerald noted. “The Comanche's laminar flow wing makes for a slippery airplane. This means that airspeed can get out of hand during descents and unusual attitudes, and that the airplane can float during landings…”

The Comanche 250 was involved in the death of country music singers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas, and Hawkshaw Hawkins, in Tennessee in 1963. While the accident was a great loss to the Nashville music scene, it was blamed on both an inexperienced pilot (Cline’s manager) and bad weather rather than the aircraft.

Despite its black eyes, the out-of-production Comanche is enshrined in aviation lore and the record books.

Pilot Henry Ohye flew a Comanche 250 across the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii to Japan, making several stops, in July 1964. And a 1966 Comanche, christened Myth Too, won U.K. aviator Sheila Scott over 90 aviation awards in its class. (Myth Too is on public display at Scotland’s National Museum of Flight.)

“The Comanche has a very reliable USA-made Lycoming six-cylinder engine,” Allen said. “The 250 of ‘Comanche 250’ means it has 250 horsepower.”

Allen said that the plane’s almost 60-year-old engine will require new cylinders along with a complete interior redo from instrument panel to seating and paneling.

“Dad and I are going to replace the windshield and windows, too,” he said.

According to Piper Aircraft specs, the 25-feet-long, high-flying plane has a wingspan of 36 feet. It can cruise at 161 knots (185 mph) and reach close to 20,000 feet in altitude, if pressurized safely.

Allen said that the plane will be finished this autumn, a month or so after the runway extension and taxiway construction work is completed at the Middlebury airport.

He said that he’ll squeeze in personal time on the Comanche work as best he can. Meanwhile, Allen and his father are still wrestling over the paint scheme for their plane.

“We’ll agree on something sooner or later,” he said.