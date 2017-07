× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

NEW HAVEN – Teenager Sam Boyce stands alongside his father's classic truck, a 1955 GMC step-side, V8 pickup truck. Sam's father, Kurt Boyce, owns KB Performance & Repair of New Haven. Kurt uses the half-ton pickup for family outings and just for show. The truck has been upgraded and is in excellent operating condition. The truck sports auto-designer Harley Earl's iconic "Dagmar" bumper guards, a slang term after the '50s model and TV performer of the same name.