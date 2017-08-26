Cleaning streams requires permit

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Uprooted trees and other woody debris clog this section of the Middlebury River, along Three Mile Bridge Road, after August storms. the Town of Middlebury has reported that it neither maintains rivers nor removes woody debris from streams, according to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay.

MIDDLEBURY | Property owners with land adjacent to a creek or river are still cleaning up debris from heavy rain stroms earlier in the summer.

However, land owners should be aware that they must apply for a stream alteration permit when it comes to removing woody debris such as whole trees, logs and tangled branches.

Last month, Ramsay reported that Middlebury is cooperating with both the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Vermont Emergency Management to create and implement a long-term approach for mitigating flood hazards.

New information about flood preparedness has been added to the Vermont Department of Public Safety website and streamside property owners should check it out before proceeding with clean up projects.

For details, see vem.vermont.gov/preparedness.