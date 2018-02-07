Climate crusaders to hit the road for 2018 election

× Expand Photo by YouTube & 350.org U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont mocked PresidentTrump, saying sarcastically that he was “one of the great scientists of our time.” He also said that Trump believes climate change is “a hoax from China.”

MIDDLEBURY | Billing itself as 350.org’s climate-resistance campaign, Fossil Free Fast kicked off an anti-Trump campaign 2020 lobbying effort Wednesday via the internet.

The pep rally-like event — co-hosted by 350.org founder and environmentalist Bill McKibben of Middlebury College, and black activist Rev. Lennox Yearwood, Jr. — not only focused on ending America’s reliance on fossil fuels, but over the course of 90 minutes cleverly weaved-in every banner Democrat-progressive cause from immigration and white-male supremacy to free college tuition and single-payer health care.

The event, which was aimed at community-based activists around the U.S., was broadcast from the Piscataway Indian Nation in Maryland, near Washington, D.C. Viewers could either watch the event streamed at home or attend a variety of public-screening sites, including several around Vermont.

As a response to President Trump’s State of the Union address, the left-leaning campaign involved U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and McKibben making keynote addresses to viewers, among others.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addressing the livestream audience at the Fossil Free Fast event last Wednesday. (350.org YouTube screen capture)

“Thank you … for standing up for our environment, for standing (up) to the fossil-fuel industry and telling them short-term profits are not more important than the future of our planet,” Sanders said.

He added: “It’s not just that Bill McKibben is a neighbor of mine in Vermont, it’s that I am … truly inspired by the work that you are doing and the understanding that, while Donald Trump wants to divide us up, you are helping to bring people from all walks of life together.”

Sanders said climate change is not just an American problem, but a global crisis: “It’s imperative that we bring people from all over the world to help save this planet.”

When Sanders first referenced President Trump and his State of the Union address, the audience booed.

“It was my job as a U.S. senator to have to be there (last night); it’s what I gotta do. But among the many absurd and dishonest, and ugly things that he said … if you go to the scientific community and you say to them what is the major global crisis that we face, the vast majority will say it is climate change … a life and death issue that we have to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel to sustainable energy. And yet Donald Trump spoke last night for over an hour (and) … somehow he forgot to mention the words climate change. What an outrage. We should not be surprised.”