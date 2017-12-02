Climate economy applications underway

MIDDLEBURY | The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) invites communities interested in charting a path to a more prosperous and self-sufficient future to participate in the 2018 Climate Economy Model Communities Program.

A collaboration of VCRD, Efficiency Vermont, Vermont’s utilities and other partners, the Program works with two communities annually to help build and implement locally developed plans that increase economic opportunity, affordability, and resilience in the face of climate change. The Program kicked off in 2017 with Pownal and Middlebury being the first two communities to join the effort.

Project Director Jon Copans of VCRD released a request-for-proposals soliciting applications from communities that are interested in participating in the Model Communities Program for 2018.

Communities will have until Dec. 18 to apply.

A copy of the RFP and more details about the program can be found here (www.vtrural.org/model-communities).