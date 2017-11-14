Climate economy meeting, Nov. 16

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Middlebury area residents will resume the CEMCP climate economy talks Nov. 16 at MUHS. Pictured: Middlebury Selectboard member Laura Asermily at a climate economy meeting in September.

MIDDLEBURY | Citizens of Middlebury and surrounding towns gathered on Oct. 26 as part of the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative to prioritize action ideas that will guide the work of the program moving forward.

On Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at Middlebury Union High School each task force will be joined by a visiting resource team of experts to develop action plans and identify resources that will help to move these plans forward.

There will also be a discussion about developing an overarching vision to guide the process moving forward.

All in the Middlebury area are invited to attend. Feel free to sign up for a Task Force by e-mailing Jon Copans at jon@vtrural.org.

The 4 focus areas and Task Forces are:

Advance public transportation, facilitate more ridesharing, and make Middlebury and surrounding towns the best possible place for biking and walking. The Middlebury area is well-positioned to develop a transportation system that provides great, affordable, healthy and low-impact options for community members and visitors alike. There is already a leading rural public transit system thanks to ACTR, and great options for biking and walking in and around Middlebury. And yet ownership of multiple personal or family vehicles and single-person trips remain both normal, necessary and a significant financial burden for many people in Addison County. Ridesharing represents an emerging strategy to increase options and reduce vehicles on the road. There are also innovative opportunities to increase transit ridership and to improve options to provide better service to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

A more comprehensive transportation system coupled with parking on the outskirts of town could reduce the need for parking downtown and elsewhere. Working closely with partners including ACTR, this Task Force could do a holistic review of the transportation system in and around Middlebury. The Committee can then develop and implement a plan for transportation systems improvements including improved public transit options, better infrastructure and systems to support biking and walking, and increasing ridesharing options and participation. Large employers including Middlebury College and Porter Hospital could all have a role in moving this conversation forward.

Increase staff capacity at the local and regional level to coordinate climate change and energy related actions. Implementing a successful climate-change agenda requires coordination among communities and staff resources to fully realize the potential of volunteer committees and neighborhood-based action. This Task Force can engage local citizens, select boards, the regional planning commission and other possible partners in a dialogue with the goal of increasing and deploying resources to implement climate-related programs.