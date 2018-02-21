Climate Economy Model: Following Middlebury

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio VCRD was in Middlebury last fall where residents proposed more biking and organic farming as a way to help address environmental concerns. The Climate Economy Model Communities Program was introduced here with the assistance of Middlebury Selectboard member Laura Asermily. The effort is heading to Randolph this year.

MIDDLEBURY | After a divisive start in Pownal last July, the Vermont Council on Rural Development has targeted Randolph for its next community to participate in the Climate Economy Model Communities program. Randolph, located in central Vermont’s mountainous Orange County, has a population of just over 4,800.

In 2017, VCRD’s Jon Copans led a series of public discussions to help develop climate-change economic action plans for Pownal and Middlebury.

This year the effort will continue with Randolph.

Jon Copans, director of VCRD’s Climate Economy Program: “Every community is different; VCRD and our partners are excited to see and support the initiatives that residents from Randolph set as priorities for action. Everyone is invited to help set direction and lead the work forward.”

VCRD’s Climate Economy Model Communities Program is making its Randolph entry with the help of Gary Dir, who chairs the Randolph Energy Committee. He is also the coordinator of Randolph’s application to VCRD.

According to Dir, working on a climate economy model “will be a real team effort.”

But not everyone buys into the model communities program, or are on-board with VCRD’s approaches to addressing the oft-alleged crisis of climate change.

Last year in Pownal, local resident Melissa Collins, among others, expressed concerns that the Climate Economy Model Communities Program was not subject to public scrutiny. Collins told True North Reports in July that the program looked like it was avoiding Vermont’s open-meeting laws and hadn’t been brought up for a local vote.

“We aren’t allowed to vote on any of the initiatives coming out of the (Climate Economy) program that could change the very make-up of our town,” Collins said. “They are fast-tracking the program and going all over the state, city by city.”

After causing a row in Pownal, VCRD moved on to Middlebury, where residents proposed more biking and organic farming as a way to help address environmental concerns. Copans introduced the Climate Economy Model Communities Program there in September, with the assistance of local Selectboard member Laura Asermily.

“There is … a desire to have an over-arching vision or goal for the Greater Middlebury Climate Economy Initiative, and there was agreement that a vision statement should be developed as part of ongoing work,” Copans said following the first Middlebury meeting to discuss initiative ideas.