Clues takes Grand Prize winner to Champlain bridge

Grand Prize winner: Pierre Collette of Waltham.

MIDDLEBURY — Pierre and Coral Collette of Waltham are this year’s Grand Prize winner. The couple found the $1,000 certificate on the last remaining portion of the old 1929 Lake Champlain Bridge in Addison.

The couple followed the clues published in the Eagle and posted at DR Power Equipment on Meigs Road in Vergennes.

The couple have been playing the Grand Prize since it first started on a local radio station in the 1990s and later transitioned to the Eagle newspaper starting in 2000.

“We really learned a lot of local history playing the game,” Pierre said. “The year 1929 was a major clue and led us to the bridge site in Addison.”

“Pierre did a lot of research online, following the clues about the telephone booth and the Motorola radio,” said Carol. “We spent about five hours in total searching outside.”

The couple were Grand Prize winners several years ago having found the Grand placed in a tree stump along Vermont’s own Route 66 which runs between Green and Maple streets in Waltham.