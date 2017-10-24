College bound?

RUTLAND | College of St. Joseph will hold its fall open house on Friday, Oct. 27.

High school seniors, returning college students, and adults looking to change careers are invited to visit the college and learn more about its 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in areas including Business, Criminal Justice, Education, Psychology and Human Services, and Liberal Arts & Sciences.

Attendees will have a chance to walk around the expansive 117-wooded acre campus with student-led tours, visit with faculty and staff, and learn more about applying and how to pay for college with the Provider Scholarship Program, which provides up to $65,500 in financial aid in exchange for a commitment to remain in good academic standing, participate in campus life, and complete 15 hours of community service each semester. Participants will learn more about academic support services, student life, clubs and athletics, and more.

Adult learners may be surprised to learn about the flexible options the College offers, including online and evening courses, as well as Associate Degree options.

The open house begins at 10 a.m. in Tuttle Hall on the CSJ campus, located at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.

For more information or to register for the event, call the Admissions Office at (802) 773-5900 or visit www.csj.edu/openhouse.