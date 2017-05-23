College expands campus by acquiring complex

× Expand Photo provided Highland Meadows Apartments now part of the CSJ campus in Rutland.

RUTLAND — College of St. Joseph has acquired Highland Meadows Apartments to utilize as additional dormitory space for students.

The apartment complex, which is less than a mile from the main campus on Campbell Road, will add more than 100 beds for students in the coming years.

The two-building, 32-unit facility was funded through the USDA Rural Development Loan program.

CSJ has explored options for adding additional living space for students for several years as the college has experienced significant growth in its residential undergraduate population. In recent years, CSJ has utilized overflow housing in apartments and local hotels to serve some students.