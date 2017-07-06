College names associate chaplain

× Expand Rabbi Danielle Stillman

MIDDLEBURY — Mark Orten, dean of spiritual and religious life and director of Middlebury College’s Scott Center, has announced that Rabbi Danielle Stillman has been appointed associate chaplain at Middlebury.

Stillman has been the director of Jewish life and associate chaplain at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the last three years.

She will replace Rabbi Ira Schiffer, who will retire June 30 after 16 years as associate chaplain at Middlebury. Stillman will start in late July.